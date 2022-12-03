(WSAV) – Benedictine and Swainsboro headed to the state championships following two impressive victories on Friday night.

The Benedictine Cadet took on Troup County and jumped ahead early in the game, going up 21-0 in the first quarter.

“Yeah, the guys were really on fire,” Danny Britt, Benedictine’s head football coach, said. “They were on fire, and they came out in that first half and played like it.”

Benedictine went on to win with a final score of 42-21 to advance to the Class 4A State Championship.

Meanwhile, the Swainsboro Tigers trailed Irwin County in the fourth quarter 21-19. However, the Tigers managed to get into field goal position and where they kicked a game-winner with 2 seconds left to take a one-point lead, 22-21. The Tigers will advance to the GHSA – Class 1A Division I State Championship.

Appling County saw a great season come to an end after falling to Thomson 20-14.

WHAT’S NEXT:

LOCAL TEAMS IN STATE TITLE GAMES@SwainsboroTiger vs. Prince Ave: 8 p.m. Thursday@BC_Football1902 vs. Cedartown/N Oconee winner: 3:30 p.m. on Friday



Appling Co trails Thomson, 20-14, in Q4.

SE Bulloch flag football plays state semi vs. Loganville on Monday. — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) December 3, 2022

Swainsboro plays Prince Avenue Christian on Thursday (Dec. 8) at 8 p.m.

Benedictine takes on Cedartown at 3:30 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 9).