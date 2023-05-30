STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Ben Carr, a fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern University, has been named PING All-Region for the second straight season.

Players across six regions earned all-region honors for 2023 and now advance to the ballot for PING All-America plaudits.

Carr is also the Sun Belt Golfer of the Year and a first-team all-conference selection.

Next up, he’s scheduled to play the U.S. Open from June 15 to 18 at The Los Angeles Country Club. He earned an exemption into the tournament by finishing runner-up in the 2022 U.S. Am last August.