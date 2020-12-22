Behind Enemy Lines: Louisiana Tech football breakdown

(WSAV) – As Georgia Southern gets set to face Louisiana Tech in the New Orleans Bowl, we decided to go ‘behind enemy lines’ and talk to someone who knows a thing or two about the Eagles’ opponent.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete is joined by KTVE sports director Chris Demirdjian out of Monroe, Louisiana to discuss Louisiana Tech’s strengths and weaknesses before Wednesday’s kickoff.

Chris and the KTVE sports team will help us with the coverage from New Orleans this week! While you are here, make sure to check out this conversation in podcast-form below.