SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Beer will now be available at home matches for fans of the Savannah Clovers Football Club.

The team announced Friday that the county OK’d beer in concessions at Memorial Stadium.

“From day one of reaching an agreement with the county to allow us to play our matches at Memorial Stadium, we knew that we wanted to make adult beverages available to our fans,“ said Savannah Clovers FC’s Chief Community Officer Brian Sykes. “We are delighted to finally be able to make beer, which is synonymous with the soccer matchday experience, accessible to our fans.”

Fans will be able to enjoy beers from a wide variety of brands. That includes Athens, Georgia-based Creature Comforts Brewing Co., the official beer partner of the Savannah Clovers.

“Creature Comforts is thrilled to be a part of the Savannah Clovers’ matchday experience,” said Amanda Sutton, senior sales manager for Creature Comforts. “We hope that the fans, as well as soccer enthusiasts from the community, will enjoy drinking our beers including well-known brands like Tropicalia and Classic City Lager.”

The Savannah Clovers’ next home game is this Saturday at Memorial Stadium against Club De Lyon FC. Doors open at 6 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m.