BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort Eagles’ phenomenal season comes to an end in the elite eight after a 61-39 loss to Orangeburg-Wilkinson. Beaufort struggled to get their offense going in the second half, only scoring ten points.
However, the team’s grit and fight got them to the elite eight after starting the season with a 3-10 record.
“I could not be any prouder of these guys,” Jeremy Huff, Beaufort’s head boys basketball coach, said. “Everybody was writing us off in early December and January. Then we won nine straight games.”