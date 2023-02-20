BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort Eagles’ phenomenal season comes to an end in the elite eight after a 61-39 loss to Orangeburg-Wilkinson. Beaufort struggled to get their offense going in the second half, only scoring ten points.

Great season for @high_beaufort but it comes to an end tonight. Orangeburg-Wilkinson wins 61-39. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/rPhNUtIgBT — Corey Howard (@choward_media) February 21, 2023

However, the team’s grit and fight got them to the elite eight after starting the season with a 3-10 record.

“I could not be any prouder of these guys,” Jeremy Huff, Beaufort’s head boys basketball coach, said. “Everybody was writing us off in early December and January. Then we won nine straight games.”