Beaufort walk-off forces Game 3, Colleton County softball’s season ends in Lower State Championship

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) – Wednesday night, the Beaufort baseball team did what its done essentially all postseason — step up in big moments.

Tied 4-4 with James Island in a must-win game, the Eagles’ William Winburn smacked an RBI-single to left field and Beaufort walked it off to keep the season alive and force Game 3 in the SCHSL Baseball 4A Lower State Championship.

And Winburn walks it off with a rip past third! This one is going to game 3! — LowcoSports.com (@LowcoSports) May 27, 2021

First pitch for Game 3 is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday night at Summerville High School. According to LowcoSports.com, the Beaufort won the coin flip and will be the home team.

In the SCHSL Softball 4A Lower State Championship, Colleton County jumped out to a 4-0 lead on the road at Darlington in Game 2, but ultimately fell 8-4 in a season-ending loss.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you highlights from both games in the video above.