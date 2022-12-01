COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – For the first time since 1945, the Beaufort Eagles are hoisting the trophy.



The Eagles defeated the Powdersville Patriots, 41-31, at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia to win the Class 3A state title game.



Powdersville set Beaufort on its heels in the first quarter, jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on touchdown runs from quarterback Eli Hodges and running back Thomas Williams.



On the ensuing drive after the Williams touchdown, Beaufort faked a punt and picked up a first down on a Colton Phares run. Phares finished that drive off with a five-yard score to get Beaufort on the board, trailing 14-7 early in the second quarter.



That was the first of four touchdowns scored in a chaotic second quarter. Phares plunged in for his second TD of the day with 4:28 to tie the game, only to see Powdersville retake the lead on a 70-yard Thomas Williams touchdown run a minute later.



No sooner did that happen than return man Kacy Fields took a kickoff back for a touchdown to re-tie the game at 21.



Powdersville led at halftime, 24-21.



The second half belonged to Beaufort senior running back Kacy Fields, who scored three touchdowns: two in the third quarter and one with 5:36 left in the fourth to effectively salt the game away.



After an opening week loss to Ft. Dorchester, the Eagles proceeded to reel off 13 straight victories en route to the championship.