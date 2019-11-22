Beaufort County schools implement clear bag policy at middle, high school athletic events

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County School District has instituted a clear bag policy for all middle and high school athletic events.

Fans will no longer be allowed to enter athletic venues with clutch bags, camera bags, computer bags, luggage of any kind, backpacks, binocular cases, fanny packs or drawstring bags.

Attendees will be allowed to carry two clear tote bags no larger than 12 inches high, 12 inches wide, and 6 inches deep. A small clutch or wallet can be included in a clear tote if it is no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. Folding chairs and blankets will also still be allowed inside, but are subject to search.

The district has instituted a clear bag policy for all middle and high school athletic events. Read the full release here https://t.co/hdMp95owbs and check out the video https://t.co/rcXC8qr0Jz pic.twitter.com/RjhcXhB0sD — Beaufort Schools, SC (@BeaufortSchools) November 22, 2019

Schools will sell school-logo clear bags at sporting events, but fans can use their own. Fans can also use a gallon-sized zip lock freezer bag. Searched medical bags are the only non-clear bags fans are allowed to carry. Diaper bags can be considered medical bags.

The clear bag policy is similar to those already in place at university stadiums around the country. It is not in response to any specific event, according to district officials. They said the ideal came from athletic directors.

“This is just an additional safety measure to help our players and fans feel more secure at sporting events,” Whale Branch Early College High School Athletic Director Carlos Cave said. “It’s something colleges and professional teams already have in place, and increasing numbers of South Carolina school districts are also using it.”

Anyone found at an athletic event with a non-clear bag will be required to leave immediately, district officials said.