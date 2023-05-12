BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort boys soccer team is looking to make history on Saturday winning the school’s first state championship in the sport.

The Eagles definitely earned their way to the title match. They needed penalty kicks to defeat Waccamaw.

Now the Region 8 champs have an even tougher task when they face Daniel, a school playing for its third straight state title

Beaufort has watched the film of Daniel and they are impressed. They know it’s going to take their best game to make history.

“I really feel like it would mean that all of hard work — not only in high school but in club soccer and middle soccer — all that training and all that chemistry building it’ll finally, finally pay off,” senior center midfielder Ben Christian said.

“I was thinking state championship,” head coach Terry Rawlings said, “but I didn’t want to put that burden on the guys right away. But as we got closer and they realized for themselves after we played May River, they kind of realized, man, we can run with anybody.”

The game is set for Saturday.