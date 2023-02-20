BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — In South Carolina high school basketball, Beaufort has the chance to win another state championship. This would be the school’s second championship this year.

Beaufort won the state title in football this past fall—and now they could win another in basketball. However, they have a tough matchup tonight against Orangeburg-Wilkinson—a team ranked as fourth best in class triple according to MaxPreps.

Beaufort is in the elite eight and they only need two more wins to play for the chance to add another banner to the rafters. Earlier today we talked with Beaufort’s Head Coach Jeremy Huff about tonight’s game.

“For us to be in the elite eight this year is a great accomplishment, and I’ve been talking the last couple of days about how happy we are with it but we are not satisfied. We got to play well tonight. Our goal is to obviously be playing over the weekend in the final four and things like that,” Huff said.

Again, that game is tonight at 7 p.m. We’ll have highlights at 11 p.m.