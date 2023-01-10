(WSAV) – The Beaufort Eagles are the reigning 2022 Class 3A SCHSL state champions, and they will be without two key players next year as they will go on to compete in collegiate athletics.

SIGNING DAY; @high_beaufort Colton Phares signing with @AppState_FB and Zach Talbert signing for baseball witu @francismarionu congrats to both! Hear from them tonight on @WSAV pic.twitter.com/geRNdnhDd1 — Andrew Davis (@WSAVAndrewD) January 9, 2023

Colton Phares played a significant part in Beaufort’s title run. During the state championship game against Powdersville, Phares rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns. On Monday morning, he decided to make App State his home next year after signing his letter of intent.

Colton Phares raw interview

Meanwhile, his teammate Zack Talbert decided to take his talents from the gridiron and stay on the diamond. Talbert committed to Francis Marion University to play baseball.

Zack Talbert raw interview

At Islands High School, Caleb Smith will continue his soccer dreams he started 15 years ago. Smith committed to Mary Baldwin University.