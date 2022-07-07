Going to the state tournament for anything as a freshman in high school is pretty impressive. Competing on the national stage at that young age is even more impressive.

Beaufort Academy’s Patrick Good did both of those things in a sport you may have never watched before.

“I think it’s just about consistency and not getting nervous even when you’re at nationals and there’s 17,000 people,” Good said.

The steel concentration of a national-qualifying archer got forged in the Beaufort Academy gymnasium, where Good practices just about every day during the season.

“We start at 7 a.m. and then we shoot from 10 meters, then 15 meters,” said Good’s coach, Connie Ambrose.

Good is a rising sophomore at Beaufort Academy that first picked up a bow and arrow in fifth grade. People quickly noticed that he had an eagle eye for the target.

“He was fabulous when he started and he’s just continued to get better and better,” Ambrose said. “I think his first year, his high was 222, and I think this year at state he shot 292.”

For context, that 292 was out of a possible score of 300. It was good enough to place second among all South Carolina high school competitors and punch a ticket to the national meet in Kentucky.

“That was the best I ever shot,” Good said. “When I went to 15 meters, I was shooting just as good as I was from 10 and a lot better than I ever shot from 15.”

He would soon be trying to repeat that performance in an environment where more than 200 of the nation’s best archers shoot at a time.

“There was a lot of echo,” Good said of the environment at nationals. “It was kind of noisy compared to a normal environment, it was a lot louder than shooting in a small gym like this, which was kind of nerve-wracking.”

Before he can get back to that national stage, Good knows there are a lot more hours to be spent in the small gym; sharpening his craft alongside his Beaufort Academy team.

“Once that arrow hits the target and they’re successful, it’s like an intrinsic motivation. They want to do better for themselves,” Ambrose said of her archers.

The state-qualifying underclassman getting even better; now that’s a scary thought for the rest of South Carolina.