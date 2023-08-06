BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV)- Beaufort Academy brought in a big-name coach to hopefully deliver a state title.

Beaufort Academy welcomes Nic Shuford to take over as the head coach.

Shuford won four state titles at Thomas Heyward in his 18 years as head of the program.

Coach Shuford was hired back in May as the head coach and felt like it was time for a change for his family.

He plans to run a 4-2-5 team, which is not typical at the high school level and was based on personnel.

Here are some of the players’ reactions to the new system.

“The past three years we’ve been mainly big run heavy and not really throwing the ball that much,” senior Jackson Porter said. “This year, having that aspect of the offense will make it that much easier.”

“The coaches know the game plan and they’ve been giving it to us,” Senior DeVonte Green said. “We’re working day by day, one step at a time. It’s a slow process that we’re taking but we’re going to get there.”

The Nic Shuford era kicks off Aug. 18 at home against Pinewood Prep.