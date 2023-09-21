COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — This week the Gamecocks will face Mississippi State – a team that head coach Shane Beamer is very familiar with.

For those of you who do not know, Beamer started his career with the Bulldogs back in 2004 and this coming Saturday, he expects his home to be packed.

“The first time I was actually getting paid to coach and not a graduate assistant was at Mississippi State. Met my awesome wife there,” Beamer said. “She was born and raised in Starkville, a Mississippi State grad. Her parents still live in Starkville. So a big contention of people from Mississippi will be in my house from what I’ve been told.”

It sounds like a house divided. Nonetheless, the kickoff for the game is on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.