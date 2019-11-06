Beach punches ticket to playoffs with hard-earned win over Southeast Bulloch

BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) – Ulysses Hawthorne, arms raised in the air, was swarmed by his players as the Bulldogs celebrated a playoff-clinching win over Southeast Bulloch Tuesday night.

“I told my kids you get respect on the field not with your mouth,” Coach Hawthorne said after the 28-25 win. “We try to put together a good product and play hard. My coaches did a great job my kids did a great job. I’m just so proud of them.”

Jaylen Wells threw for two touchdowns and Antario Brown continued his impressive season with two scores on the ground. Regardless of the outcome in Beach’s regular season finale against Savannah, the Bulldogs have locked up the third playoff spot from 3A – Region 3. Coach Hawthorne said the playoff berth will also help this program beyond the 2019 season.

“This sets things in place for next year. Kids will want to come to Beach we lose alot of kids,” Hawthorne added. “Right now when we go to the playoffs other kids will want to come to our program. We have alot of good things going on at Beach — alot of good things you don’t know about we are one of the best-kept secrets in Savannah.”

The playoff picture will be finalized this weekend as Georgia teams wrap up the regular season Friday night and Saturday afternoon.