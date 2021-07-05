Beach names Thompson as next head football coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Michael Thompson, the former offensive coordinator at Beach High School, is set to take over as the head football coach this upcoming season.

In a release sent early Monday morning, the school announced the move along with the complete schedule for the 2021 Bulldogs football season.

Before serving as the offensive coordinator at Beach in 2019, Thompson was the head coach at Memorial Day School and helped lead the Matadors to six state football titles.

Thompson fills the vacancy left by last year’s head coach Corey Phillips, who is recovering from a stroke he suffered on the sideline in 2020.

Thompson is set to hold his first official workout as head coach Monday afternoon at Beach High School.

