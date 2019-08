SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The Georgia Southern women's soccer team exploded for four goals to take down The Citadel 4-0 and deliver interim head coach Josh Moffet his first regular season win at the helm.

"I'm very proud to have the first win and proud to coach a team like this," Moffet said post-game. "The girls are phenomenal we come in every day and it's not a job for me. You get to work with a group of girls who give you one hundred percent whether it's training or games. I'm very proud."