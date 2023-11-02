SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Friday’s football game between Calvary Day and Beach High School will be forfeited by Beach, according to an X post by the school.

The X, formerly Twitter, post said the decision was made because of a lack of players at Beach.

According to an email response from SCCPSS Public Information Manager Sheila Blanco, the game was forfeited “because they can’t fill their roster (only 15 players left on the team). Heavy rotation of players at that small number creates a safety issue.”

The decision has little impact on the Region 3-AAA standings or seeding for the GHSA state tournament. Calvary Day, ranked No. 1 in Class AAA, already won the region title and will be the region’s No. 1 seed for the state playoffs. The Cavaliers finish the season 10-0 overall and 7-0 in region play.

As for Beach, they conclude the season 1-9 overall and 1-6 in region play. The Bulldogs’ lone win came against Groves, 23-12, on Sept. 22.