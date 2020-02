SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After 21 years leading the Bulldogs, Ulysses Hawthorne has told WSAV he intends to retire from the school system at the end of this school year.

Since taking over as head coach in 1999, Hawthorne guided the Bulldogs to 76 wins. Beach now joins Jenkins as the two Savannah public schools with open head coaching positions.

Hawthorne said he will hold a press conference in the coming days to discuss his decision.