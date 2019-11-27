Basketball Recap: Joe Greene Classic and Sharks Tip-Off Classic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Area gyms are starting to fill up as the GHSA basketball season gets underway. A pair of basketball invitationals, one brand-new and one celebrating its 41st year, wrapped up in Savannah Tuesday evening.
41st Joe Greene Classic @ Beach High School (Tuesday Scoreboard)
Boys: Woodville-Tompkins 69, Liberty County 55
Boys: Beach 72, Bradwell Institute 48
Girls: Beach 46, Bradwell Institute 49
Sharks Tip-Off Classic @ Islands High School (Tuesday Scoreboard)
Boys: Islands 52, South Effingham 62
Girls: Islands 27, Savannah Christian 43
Girls: South Effingham 68, The Habersham School 27