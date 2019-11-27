Basketball Recap: Joe Greene Classic and Sharks Tip-Off Classic

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Area gyms are starting to fill up as the GHSA basketball season gets underway. A pair of basketball invitationals, one brand-new and one celebrating its 41st year, wrapped up in Savannah Tuesday evening.

41st Joe Greene Classic @ Beach High School (Tuesday Scoreboard)

Boys: Woodville-Tompkins 69, Liberty County 55

Boys: Beach 72, Bradwell Institute 48

Girls: Beach 46, Bradwell Institute 49

Sharks Tip-Off Classic @ Islands High School (Tuesday Scoreboard)

Boys: Islands 52, South Effingham 62

Girls: Islands 27, Savannah Christian 43

Girls: South Effingham 68, The Habersham School 27

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Facebook

WSAV Blitz

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories