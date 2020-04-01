Baseball memorabilia provides quiet escape

BLUFFTON, S.c. (WSAV) – For every item in his store, Jerry Glenn has a story to tell. The diehard memorabilia collector has spent decades gathering precious memories to showcase his love for sports.

“It reminds me of my youth,” Glenn said, surrounded by dozens of rare baseball cards and autographed photos. “That’s what collecting is all about.”

Glenn’s store, Reminisce, has everything from basketball pennants to football playing cards. But, he shows his true collecting talents with baseball.

In times like these, when coronavirus concerns dominate the headlines and sports are cancelled, Glenn’s collection offers an opportunity to reminisce and relive baseball’s rich history.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete takes you inside the store and reveals how his Glenn sprung up a relationship with legendary Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Feller.