‘Baseball is back’: Bananas return for practice

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you drove down Victory Drive Tuesday, you may have heard a familiar sound — baseball.

The Savannah Bananas got their players in for their first practice of the shortened 2020 season at Grayson Stadium.

While the fate of Major League Baseball looks less than promising, the Bananas are here, and as the team’s owner, Jesse Cole, said: “Baseball is back.”

“We are so excited,” Cole said. “We’ve been working for months with the health department for guidelines and precautions to make this happen.

“I don’t think I’ve seen this level of excitement from the players and coaches to be out here actually playing on a field, ready to play in front of fans in a few weeks.”

The Bananas owners have cut crowd capacity and single-game tickets are no longer available.

But the team will be streaming each game online for a small cost. Visit here to find out more before the home opener on July 1.