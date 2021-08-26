Bananas to play final home game of season tonight due to Savannah’s COVID-19 guidelines

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas will play the final home game of their season on Thursday, Aug. 26 due to the reinstatement of a ban on public events in city-owned property, among other COVID restrictions.

Final Game Update.

Thank You For Your Support. pic.twitter.com/E279wys7as — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) August 26, 2021

The Bananas were scheduled to play the finale of their annual Breakfast Bowl series with the Macon Bacon at the city-owned Grayson Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 28. Banana Ball Beer Fest, which was scheduled for October 2, has also been called off.



Fans with tickets to Saturday’s game will be allowed to exchange them for a 2022 game instead.

“While this is not our decision, we appreciate the city of Savannah and their support of the Bananas,” the team said in a statement. “We are thankful to each and every fan for the support during this challenging time.”



There will be a vaccine clinic prior to the Bananas game today at Grayson Stadium from 4-7 p.m. Fans that get their shot will be entered into a raffle to win 2022 Bananas season tickets.



Savannah is coming off a successful season in which they captured the best record in the Coastal Plain League and won the league championship for the second time in franchise history.