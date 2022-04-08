SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas are going national!



Friday night’s World Tour exhibition game between the Bananas and the Party Animals will be televised on ESPN+ for the first time in team history.

"This is gonna be a baseball game that these people have never seen before." – @jorton622 pic.twitter.com/pxmA7ofU0E — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) April 8, 2022

The game will be played under the Bananas’ unique Banana Ball rules, an alternate form of baseball designed to make things more exciting. Although the Bananas have played this type of ball in their home stadium and on the road during their spring exhibition season, they’ve never put it in front of a national audience before tonight.



“One of the most interesting things that we learned early on was you just have to do things a little bit different and you got to get people’s attention,” said team president Jared Orton. “You can’t be afraid to think outside the box and try things that have never been tried before.”



The stream of the pregame show starts on ESPN+ at 6:15 p.m. First pitch from Grayson Stadium is at 7.



The Bananas will play one more game of their exhibition season in Savannah on Saturday before moving on to Columbus, Ga. next weekend. That game will also be on ESPN+.



