Bananas take care of Catawba Valley 4-2

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas hopped back in the win column Saturday night at Grayson Stadium with a 4-2 win over the Catawba Valley Stars.

Trailing in the fourth inning, a wild pitch allowed Bananas’ Jose Gonzalez to scamper home and tie the game up 1-1.

It didn’t take long for Catawba to grab the lead again. A fielder’s choice in the fifth inning planted another run for the Stars.

From then on, it was all Bananas. The home team’s bats got hot, scoring three unanswered runs and Holton McGaha pitched four scoreless innings of baseball to secure the win for the Bananas.

Half of the Bananas team was on the road Saturday to face the Macon Bacon in a Coastal Plain League match. The Bananas fell 4-1, but the entire team will be back in Grayson Stadium Sunday night to take on the Lexington County Blowfish at 7 p.m.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Grayson Stadium.