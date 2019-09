After a pair of rainouts, the Savannah Bananas took care of business with a 6-2 win over the Macon Bacon in Historic Grayson Stadium Sunday night.

Rafi Vasquez delivered the game-deciding 2-run single with the score knotted up 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth.

The Bananas (6-1) sit atop the Coastal Plain League South Division and will play the Martinsville Mustangs this Tuesday at home.