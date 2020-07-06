Bananas stay perfect at home, burn rival Bacon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For the third straight time this season, the Savannah Bananas took down rival Macon Bacon in front of a home crowd.

The Bananas took advantage of a 2-run error in the eighth inning and kept its perfect home record intact with a 5-3 win over the Bacon.

With Sunday night’s win at Grayson Stadium, the Bananas move to 4-1 on the season. The team hits the road to take on the Bacon tomorrow night at 7 p.m.

WSAV sports anchor Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Grayson Stadium.

