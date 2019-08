SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 2019 Savannah Bananas’ season ended in the first round of the Petitt Cup Playoffs with a 7-3 loss to rival Macon Bacon Sunday night.

Ethan Baucom’s home run in the fourth inning gave the Bananas a 2-1 lead, but the Bacon rattled off six unanswered runs and essentially shut down the Bananas offense for the rest of the game.

The Bananas finish with a 35-16 overall record and Coach Tyler Gillum passed Sean West as the winningest coach in team history.