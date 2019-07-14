Bananas launch three home runs, blast Bacon 7-0

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas smashed three home runs and got six scoreless innings from pitcher Dustin Saenz in a 7-0 win over the Macon Bacon at Historic Grayson Stadium Saturday night.

The Bananas scored first off an Ethan Baucom RBI groundout in the second inning. Next inning, with the home team clinging on to a 1-0 lead, Gabe Howell launched a two-run homer over the left field wall.

The Bananas pitching staff allowed just two hits over nine innings of scoreless baseball.

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Historic Grayson Stadium.