SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas get off to a hot start as they are trying to repeat as the Coastal Plain League champions, defeating the Macon Bacon 8-3 Sunday evening.

The Bananas found themselves in an early hole in the top of the first inning, down 3-0. However, the quick response made the Bacon’s lead short-lived. The Bananas scored a run in five straight innings and took the lead in the fourth inning.

Sunday’s win makes the Bananas a 16-3 record against the Bacon in the 2022 season. The Bananas need one more win to move on to the championship, which could come Monday evening when they play the Bacon in Macon.