Bananas eager to kick off All-Star Showdown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas are promising an All-Star Weekend experience the Coastal Plain League has never seen before.

“It can’t be the traditional home run derby and a nine inning baseball game,” team president Jared Orton said, explaining the staff’s thought process behind creating the format for this weekend’s All-Star Showdown. “How can we nake every single moment of the event count.”

For the first time in team history, the Bananas will play host to the All-Star Weekend and welcome players from across the Coastal Plain League.

“For the first three years we were the guests and our staff would shut down the office for two days and we would be the guest at someone’s venue,” Orton said. “Now we get to play host. We get to show off this is what it’s like when you come to Savannah.”

The two-day showdown will start Sunday with a home-run derby. The layout is as follows.

General Showdown Details

Six teams consisting of 15 players: North Division, East Division, South Division, West Division, Fan-Voted, and Team Savannah

Games are three innings long

Tickets for Day One are sold out

Sunday Schedule

Home Run Derby to determine seeding of the Showdown starts at 6 p.m.

Quarterfinal games begin following conclusion of derby

Monday Schedule