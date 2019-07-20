Bananas can’t stop the sizzle, fall to Bacon 8-4

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Bananas mounted a furious comeback in the ninth inning but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Macon Bacon in an 8-4 loss.

The Bacon scored early and never trailed in Friday night’s game at Historic Grayson Stadium.

Both teams honored cancer survivors and their caregivers during the game. Players and coaches cheered on a group of survivors and caregivers as they rounded the bases. The Bananas wore customized ‘Strike Out Cancer’ jerseys for the game.

The Bananas next game is set for Saturday in Peninsula at 7 p.m.