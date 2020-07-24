Bananas broadcaster having ‘time of his life’ in the booth

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Biko Skalla plays a vital role for the Savannah Bananas. As broadcast entertainer, he brings the circus to hundreds of fans’ living rooms every night through Bananas Insiders — the team’s subscription service providing behind-the-scenes content and live broadcasts of Bananas games.

For five dollars a month, fans can tune in to the games and hear Skalla describe the wild, wacky, and unusual that comes with calling a Bananas games.

A job opening he calls one of ‘the most unique in baseball’ piqued Skalla’s interest enough to leave his position at MLB Network to join the Bananas. Skalla says, once he got down to Savannah, he never regretted the decision for a second.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete introduces you to Skalla and explains what makes this job different than most baseball broadcasting positions.