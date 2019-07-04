Bananas blast Mustangs in return trip home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As fireworks burst overhead, the Savannah Bananas kicked off July 4th celebrations a day early with a 4-3 win over the Martinsville Mustangs Wednesday night.

The Bananas scored a majority of its runs with alert base running. Three of the home team’s four runs came off a throwing error and wild pitch.

Fans at Historic Grayson Stadium saw the Bananas grab the lead for good when a wild pitch allowed Mike Williams to scamper across the plate and put the home team up 4-3.

Relief pitcher Alex Degen came on in the ninth inning to preserve a one-run lead. The rising sophomore from the University of Kentucky struck out two and earned the save.

The Bananas are on the road to face Lexington County tomorrow at 7 p.m.

