SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) – Savannah State University will host the 2023 TIAA SIAC Basketball Tournament presented by Cricket at Tiger Arena, which starts this weekend.

This is the first year the tournament is being hosted at SSU. The previous three seasons were in Rock Hill, S.C. Savannah State was able to host the tournament because the previous contract expired and was not renewed. Savannah State reached out to the conference office and earned the right to host.

“I would like to really pack it,” men’s head coach Horace Broadnax said. “It would be nice if us and Coach Baker play back-to-back so we could really get a crowd out here and fill this thing up. I think it was filled up not quite to capacity against Georgetown University, but we would definitely like to see this thing sold out.

“I definitely feel we deserve a tournament feel,” women’s head coach Cedric Baker said. “We deserve a destination city which Savannah is. I’m excited for our students and for the parents. Of course, it’s home for us. So a little bit of a competitive edge, but it brings a little bit of pressure as well.”

The Savannah State men’s and women’s teams earned the No 2. seed in the East and will receive byes to the quarterfinal round. The women will play at noon on March 2. The men will play later the same day at 5:30 p.m.