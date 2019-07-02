Bailey Kendziorski is not your typical 12-year-old

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – While many kids spend their summers playing at the pool, Bailey Kendziorski is in the pitching cages and traveling the country.

The 12-year-old South Effingham Middle School student is one of the most exciting U12 softball talents in the country. Sporting the red, white, and blue jersey, Kendziorski pitched a complete game in the USA Softball All-American Games championship.

This wasn’t the first time Kendziorski brought home hardware. The right-handed pitcher has several region and national championships under her belt.

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete tells you what drives Kendziorski to master her craft everyday and her goals as an athlete down the road.