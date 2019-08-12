Back-to-back bling: Johnson girls basketball receives state title rings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – J’mya Cutter said this year’s state championship ring weighs down her right hand more than the one on her left hand. “Knowing Coach Lindsey his mindset is bigger is better,” Cutter said jokingly.

Heavy rings are a good problem to have. The Johnson High School girls basketball team received their rings in front of a crowd of family and friends Saturday night.

“Reoccurrences of what it took to get here,” Cutter said when asked about what comes to mind when she looks at the ring. “All the hard things from the [state title]. In the locker room and at halftime it’s all fragments of ‘I remember doing this.'”

The Lady Smashers took down Hart County in the GHSA Class 3A state title game back in March.

Coming into the season as defending champs, Coach Brandon Lindsey says his team had a target on its back all year and handled the pressure well.

“It’s history for us and Johnson High School. For us to achieve consecutive state titles it’s paramount,” Lindsey added. “It’s something we can look to in the trophy case and mantle piece and say ‘we’ve achieved the top of the mountain, the top of the peak.”

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete brings you more from Saturday’s ring ceremony.