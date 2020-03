STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – In a game where runs were hard to come by, the Georgia Southern defense was stellar and Christian Avant knocked in the only score of the game in the bottom of the ninth to deliver the Eagles a 1-0 win over Valparaiso Saturday afternoon.

The game-winning hit extends Georgia Southern’s winning-streak to four and gives the Eagles a chance at a series sweep of Valpo Sunday afternoon.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Statesboro.