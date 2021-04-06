Avant home run sends Georgia Southern baseball past Georgia

STATESBORO Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles entered their road game against in-state foe Georgia on Tuesday needing a win to get above .500.



It took some late-inning dramatics, but they got what they needed.



Georgia Southern tripped up Georgia, 2-1, at Foley Field. Senior Christian Avant slugged his fourth home run of the year with two outs in the top of the ninth to put the Eagles ahead for good.



Nick Jones closed out the win for Southern with a 1-2-3 save in the bottom half of the frame.



It took until the bottom of the fifth inning until either side scored a run. Georgia finally broke that scoreless streak on an RBI single to right field by Cole Tate.



Georgia Southern starter Jaylen Paden pitched four and two-thirds scoreless innings, but would exit the game just a batter after giving up that RBI single. He would receive a no-decision.



Power hitter Mason McWhorter evened the game in the top of the sixth with a solo home run, his team-high eighth of the year.



Southern only collected four hits in the victory, with Avant accounting for two of them.



The Eagles have now beaten Georgia in four of five meetings over the last two years. They will return to Sun Belt play on Friday with the first of a three-game series against Louisiana-Monroe.