BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Austin Clemons, a star running back and middle linebacker at Bryan County signed his letter of intent to play football for Middle Tennessee State University.

Clemons helped lead Bryan County to their most successful season in program history, making it to the semifinals. According to MaxPreps, this season, he rushed for 1803 yards, averaged 7.6 yards a carry, and scored 21 touchdowns.

Great for day for @AustinC2__ as he inked his commitment to @MT_FB. Also giving his barber a shoutout because good barbers are essential💈 pic.twitter.com/8hL3T7gJMg — Corey Howard (@choward_media) January 5, 2024

“I’m feeling extremely well,” Clemons said. “All of the support I was shown today, [and] throughout my whole life, it was good.”