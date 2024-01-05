BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Austin Clemons, a star running back and middle linebacker at Bryan County signed his letter of intent to play football for Middle Tennessee State University.
Clemons helped lead Bryan County to their most successful season in program history, making it to the semifinals. According to MaxPreps, this season, he rushed for 1803 yards, averaged 7.6 yards a carry, and scored 21 touchdowns.
“I’m feeling extremely well,” Clemons said. “All of the support I was shown today, [and] throughout my whole life, it was good.”