Atom Smashers star Robinson signs with Miles College for basketball

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Johnson senior Jaheim Robinson will bring his unique blend of size and ball skills to the next level after signing his letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to play basketball at Miles College.

Big day for Jaheim “Big Boogie” Robinson as he signs his letter of intent to play basketball at @GoldenBearsMBB!



Every @SCJ_athletics senior has now signed to play college basketball!@Jaheim1Robinson @CoachChuck142 @SCCPSS_HPEA @WSAV @WSAVBlitz pic.twitter.com/wuIIEhp5GK — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) May 12, 2021

Known around school as “Big Boogie,” Robinson showed an ability to handle the ball and jump well for a big man. Robinson said his college decision was made easier because the Golden Bears wanted to build something special around his rare skillset.

“It was a good fit for me and [the coach] will let me play my positions that I want to play,” Robinson explained. “It has good academics too.”

With Robinson signing the dotted line, all three of the seniors from the 2020-’21 Atom Smashers squad will be playing basketball in college.

“Do your schoolwork, listen to your coaches, and work hard,” Robinson said, when asked about the lessons he wanted to leave behind for the underclassmen.

WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein brings you more from Robinson’s signing day tonight on WSAV at 11.