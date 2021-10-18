WR Ridley back with Falcons, McGary to COVID-19 reserve list

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) makes the catch against the Washington Football Team during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed right tackle Kaleb McGary on the COVID-19 reserve list but also got some good news. Top receiver Calvin Ridley is back at practice after skipping the team’s last game for a personal matter.

McGary has started 34 of 35 games over his three-year NFL career, but he likely won’t be available when the 2-3 Falcons travel to Miami on Sunday to face the 1-5 Dolphins.

To take his place on the roster, the Falcons activated offensive lineman Josh Andrews off the injured reserve. He went down in training camp with a hand injury.