Ryan throws for 336, Falcons get FG at end, top Miami 30-28

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Matt Ryan passed for 336 yards and Younghoe Koo made a 36-yard field goal as time expired to give the Atlanta Falcons a 30-28 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts had seven catches for 163 yards for the Falcons. He gained 28 on a sideline route with just under 2 minutes left to get the Falcons into field goal range.

Koo’s third field goal of the game saved Atlanta after the Falcons wasted a 13-point fourth-quarter lead.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 291 yards and a career-high four touchdowns for Miami, which has dropped six straight.