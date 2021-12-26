Oluokun’s last-minute pick saves Falcons’ win over Lions

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan threw a tie-breaking 12-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst early in the fourth quarter and the Atlanta Falcons held on late to beat the Detroit Lions 20-16 to preserve their slim playoff hopes.

Foye Oluokun’s interception of Lions’ fill-in quarterback Tim Boyle’s pass at the Atlanta 1 with 33 seconds remaining preserved the win.

It was the first interception of the game for Boyle, who made his second career start as Jared Goff remained on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Atlanta wide receiver Russell Gage’s lost fumble with 2:18 remaining set up the Lions’ last possession.