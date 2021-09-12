Hurts 3 TD passes, Smith scores, Eagles rout Falcons 32-6

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) breaks out of the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith scored on his first NFL catch, hauling in one of three touchdown passes from Jalen Hurts on a stellar opening day for the Philadelphia Eagles.

They made a winner of Nick Sirianni in his coaching debut, routing the hapless Atlanta Falcons 32-6.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball as Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates his touchdown catch with Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is held out of gthe end zone after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) breaks out of the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) sits on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) leaps over Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau (22) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) makes the catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Javon Hargrave (97) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) celebrates his touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Hurts threw for 264 yards and rushed for another 62 yards. His TD passes were 18 yards to Smith, 9 yards to Dallas Goedert and 23 yards to Jalen Reagor.

It was a miserable debut for new Falcons coach Arthur Smith. Atlanta was held to a pair of field goals in the first half.