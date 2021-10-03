Heinicke late TD to McKissic, Washington beats Falcons 34-30

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) dives toward the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. The Washington Football Team won 34-30. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Taylor Heinicke ad-libbed a 30-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic with 33 seconds remaining, rallying the Washington Football Team to a 34-30 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Heinicke returned to the metro area where he grew up and had a big day.

He completed 23 of 33 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns — two of them in the final 3:52 to pull it out for Washington.

Both were vintage Heinicke, whose heroics ruined a big day for Atlanta’s Cordarelle Patterson. He became the first Atlanta player since 2018 to score three touchdowns in a game.