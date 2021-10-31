Falcons WR Ridley misses another game due to personal matter

FILE – Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) makes a diving touchdown reception in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Ross Cockrell (43) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., in this Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, file photo. Matt Ryan is looking to see the Atlanta Falcons’ offense continue its improvement when the team returns from its bye week for Sunday’s game in Miami. Having top target Calvin Ridley back in the lineup should help the offense. Ryan said Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, Ridley “was flying around” in his return to practice after missing the Falcons’ last game for personal reasons. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley will miss his second game of the season because of a personal matter. The Falcons announced shortly before kickoff that Ridley is inactive against the Carolina Panthers.

Ridley also skipped the Falcons’ trip to London for an Oct. 10 victory over the New York Jets.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) makes the catch against the Washington Football Team during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) makes the catch against Washington Football Team cornerback William Jackson (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. Jackson was called on a penalty on the play. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) celebrates his touchdown with teammates against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) celebrates scoring a touchdown with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2), during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk)

FILE – Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) makes a diving touchdown reception in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Ross Cockrell (43) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., in this Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, file photo. Matt Ryan is looking to see the Atlanta Falcons’ offense continue its improvement when the team returns from its bye week for Sunday’s game in Miami. Having top target Calvin Ridley back in the lineup should help the offense. Ryan said Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, Ridley “was flying around” in his return to practice after missing the Falcons’ last game for personal reasons. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)

The team has given no further details about Ridley’s reason for missing the two games. Ridley practiced all week and the team gave no indication that he wouldn’t play against Carolina.

Tajae Sharpe will start in place of Ridley, who has 31 receptions for 281 yards receiving and two touchdowns.