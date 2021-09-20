Falcons see upset bid of Bucs dashed in 4th of 48-25 loss

Atlanta Falcons

by: MARK DIDTLER

Posted: / Updated:
  • Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith questions a call against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
  • Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) gets away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) and defensive back Ross Cockrell (43) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
  • Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) celebrates his touchdown with teammates against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
  • Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) makes a diving touchdown reception in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Ross Cockrell (43) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
  • Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) scores on a 7-yard touchdown reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) intercepts a pass by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan that was intended for wide receiver Russell Gage (14) and returns it for a score during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
  • Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) dives over on a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneer Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons found themselves down by three in the fourth quarter with a real chance for a potential upset of the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Those hopes were dashed in a disastrous finish that saw the Bucs score 20 points during the final quarter enroute to a 48-25 win over Atlanta.

Coming off a 32-6 drubbing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener a week ago, Atlanta rallied from an 18-point deficit to get within 28-25 late in the third.

A pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns keyed the Super Bowl champion Bucs’ 20-point fourth as Atlanta lost its seventh in a row.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories