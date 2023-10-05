ATLANTA (WSAV) — Falcons fans are scratching their heads. The team started out 2-0 but after back-to-back losses, they are back to 500 on the year.

It’s really easy to say that the offense has struggled over the past two weeks. They scored just seven points last week in a loss to Jacksonville in London and only scored six the week before in a loss to the Detroit Lions. This week, they are back at home and face the Houston Texans and rookie quarterback CJ Stroud.

We heard from quarterback Desmond Ridder on the offensive struggles and assistant head coach Jerry Gray on the going against a rookie quarterback.

“It’s just a play or a thing here or there,” Ridder said. “Where it’s a misblocked, misread a bad throw. Whatever it may be, it’s just one little thing here and there on each of those plays that’s keeping us from keeping that momentum going.”

“You can look at what the 49ers did with their rookie quarterback last year,” Gray said. “Hopefully, they are kind of mimicking the same thing. You can see that. (Stroud) is making the right reads. He’s doing the things he needs to do.”

Atlanta looks to get its third win of the season on Sunday at 1 p.m.