ATLANTA (WSAV) — If you are a Falcons fan, this might sound like music to your ears.

The Dirty Birds are expected to score a lot of points this year. NFL analysts saying the Falcons have the 10th-best offensive group for skills positions.

The ESPN analysts examined the roster for all 32 teams and they believe the Falcons have the 10th-best wide receiver, running back, and tight end combination. However, two key positions not factored into the study were quarterback and offensive line.

WSAV spoke with the Falcons offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom about the importance of his group doing their job–so the Falcons can soar.

“I mean we just got some really talented guys and as an offensive lineman, at least the way I look at our job is you want to do your job to watch other guys and create plays so other guys can really show their abilities and we have some many great guys on offense who are extremely talented.”

Atlanta opens starts the preseason on the road on August 11 against Miami.

The kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.